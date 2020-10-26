arnold schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery

Host Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience at the 2019 Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old "Terminator" actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.



"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentarnold schwarzeneggersurgeryu.s. & worldpoliticsotrc
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER
WATCH: Schwarzenegger goes undercover as car salesman
Must-read stories from the weekend
Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with late Pres. Bush
From Hollywood to Washington: Celebs who've held political office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in NYC
Tropical Storm Zeta strengthens, remnants could impact NYC area
Deadly double shooting, stolen Audi fuel probe outside Meadowlands Racetrack
Lawmaker's aide sexually assaulted girl, threatened boyfriend: Police
Early voting enters day 3 in NYC, what you should know
Students return to classrooms in former NYC red & orange zones
Show More
AccuWeather: Damp morning
Mayor: Newark to take "serious measures" against COVID spike
LIRR commute on track; Cash tolls return to GWB, Lincoln Tunnel
Dozens found inside illegal warehouse party in Queens
Cop accused of blasting 'Trump 2020' from patrol car suspended
More TOP STORIES News