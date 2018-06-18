ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Scotty McCreery marries longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Scotty McCreery marries longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WABC) --
Country star and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery married his longtime girlfriend Saturday in the North Carolina mountains.

The Garner native proposed to Gabi Dugal in Sept. 2017 near Grandfather Mountain.

The couple goes way back, as they met in kindergarten in Garner. McCreery reportedly made such an impression on the young Dugal at the time that she wrote "Mrs. Gabi McCreery" encircled with hearts in her diary.
Singer Scotty McCreery proposes to longtime girlfriend
Garner resident Scotty McCreery has proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal. The couple plans to wed in 2018.

Dugal is a UNC graduate and works as a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentscotty mccreeryu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
No results.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News