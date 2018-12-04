Seasonal and holiday events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Waterfront Alliance Holiday Extravaganza

Light It Up Hanukkah Bash

Official New York City Santa Crawl 2018

'Tis the season to celebrate.From a waterfront holiday celebration to a Santa bar crawl, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---The Waterfront Alliance is set to host a holiday potluck this Wednesday evening at the Waterfront Alliance Homeport. Friends and family of board trustees and their staff are invited, and asked to bring a dish or drinks to share. Prizes will be awarded for those who bring their own reusable flatware, cup and take-home containerWednesday, Dec. 5, 5-9 p.m.217 Water Street, Suite #300FreeJoin the Young Jewish Professionals this Thursday night for a 21 and older holiday party in the Meatpacking District. Music will include hip-hop, house, Israeli and other international beats. The venue is still a surprise, so keep your on the Eventbrite link below for further details.Thursday, Dec. 6, 11 p.m.- Friday, Dec. 7, 3 a.m.Meatpacking District, TBD$10Don your Santa suit and join fellow jolly revelers for a bar crawl around the city. Tickets grant access to a combination of bars and venues around Manhattan -- including Johnny Utah's, Bait & Hook and Bar None. Drink specials will include $3 and $4 draft beers, $4 and $5 mixed well drinks, and $5 PBR plus shot combos.Saturday, Dec. 8, noon-8 p.m.Manhattan (various venues)$18-$29