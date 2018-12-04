ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Seasonal and holiday events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Photo: Michelle Carl/Flickr

By Hoodline
'Tis the season to celebrate.

From a waterfront holiday celebration to a Santa bar crawl, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Waterfront Alliance Holiday Extravaganza





The Waterfront Alliance is set to host a holiday potluck this Wednesday evening at the Waterfront Alliance Homeport. Friends and family of board trustees and their staff are invited, and asked to bring a dish or drinks to share. Prizes will be awarded for those who bring their own reusable flatware, cup and take-home container

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 5-9 p.m.
Where: 217 Water Street, Suite #300
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Light It Up Hanukkah Bash





Join the Young Jewish Professionals this Thursday night for a 21 and older holiday party in the Meatpacking District. Music will include hip-hop, house, Israeli and other international beats. The venue is still a surprise, so keep your on the Eventbrite link below for further details.

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 11 p.m.- Friday, Dec. 7, 3 a.m.
Where: Meatpacking District, TBD
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Official New York City Santa Crawl 2018





Don your Santa suit and join fellow jolly revelers for a bar crawl around the city. Tickets grant access to a combination of bars and venues around Manhattan -- including Johnny Utah's, Bait & Hook and Bar None. Drink specials will include $3 and $4 draft beers, $4 and $5 mixed well drinks, and $5 PBR plus shot combos.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, noon-8 p.m.
Where: Manhattan (various venues)
Price: $18-$29
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best community and culture events in New York City this week
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
Whitney Museum retrospective spans Andy Warhol's career
Oosterhouse talks 'Heavyweights' episode of 'Light Fight'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Video: Man beaten into coma during Bronx robbery
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Amber Alert for Rochester teen, suspect may be headed to NYC
Search for suspect in groping of 9-year-old boy on subway
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
MTA commuter issues top agenda at city council hearing
Fire breaks out on roof of school in Laurelton, Queens
Esposito on his status as OEM chief: 'Things develop'
Show More
Jewish and Muslim leaders to help pay for vandalized statues
Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral
NJ pilot, passenger killed in Florida plane crash
4 people believed to be homeless killed in Poughkeepsie fire
Survivors of LIRR massacre gather ahead of 25th anniversary
More News