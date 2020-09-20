'Schitt's Creek' wins 1st 7 Emmys of the night: See the full list of 2020 Emmy winners

See the full list of 2020 Emmy winners and nominees in key categories:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
- Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
- WINNER: Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
- WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
- Issa Rae, "Insecure"
- Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," Comedy Central
- "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," TBS
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC
- WINNER: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," HBO
- "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," CBS
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
- Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
- Brian Cox, "Succession"
- Billy Porter, "Pose"
- Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
- Laura Linney, "Ozark"
- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
- Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- "The Masked Singer"
- "Nailed It!"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Voice"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"
- Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"
- Paul Mescal, "Normal People"
- Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
- WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
- Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
- WINNER: Regina King, "Watchmen"
- Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"
- Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
- Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
- Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
- Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
- Jeffery Wright, "Westworld"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
- Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
- Julia Garner, "Ozark"
- Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
- Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"
- Sarah Snook, "Succession"
- Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
- Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"
- Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
- Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
- Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"
- D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place;"
- WINNER: Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"
- Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
- Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- WINNER: Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
- Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
- William Jackson, "The Good Place"
- Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Outstanding Limited Series
- "Little Fires Everywhere," Hulu
- "Mrs. America," FX Networks
- "Unbelievable," Netflix
- "Unorthodox," Netflix
- WINNER: "Watchmen," HBO
Outstanding Comedy Series
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm," HBO
- "Dead To Me," Netflix
- "The Good Place," NBC
- "Insecure," HBO
- "The Kominsky Method," Netflix
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Prime Video
- WINNER: "Schitt's Creek," Pop
- "What We Do In The Shadows," FX Networks
Outstanding Drama Series
- "Better Call Saul," AMC
- "The Crown," Netflix
- "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu
- "Killing Eve," BBC America
- "The Mandalorian," Disney+
- "Ozark," Netflix
- "Stranger Things," Netflix
- "Succession," HBO
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series:
- Michael Schur, "The Good Place"
- Tony McNamara, "The Great"
- WINNER: Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
- David West Read, "Schitt's Creek"
- Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil, "What We Do In The Shadows"
- Paul Simms, "What We Do In The Shadows"
- Stefani Robinson, "What We Do In The Shadows"
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
- Matt Shakman, "The Great"
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Daniel Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "
- Gail Mancuso, "Modern Family"
- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
- WINNER: Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
- James Burrows, "Will & Grace"
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
- Tanya Barfield, "Mrs. America "
- Sally Rooney & Alice Birch, "Normal People"
- Susannah Grant & Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman, "Unbelievable"
- Anna Winger, "Unorthodox"
- WINNER: Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, "Watchmen"
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
- Lynn Shelton, "Little Fires Everywhere"
- Lenny Abrahamson, "Normal People"
- WINNER: Maria Schrader, "Unorthodox"
- Nicole Kassell, "Watchmen"
- Steph Green, "Watchmen"
- Stephen Williams, "Watchmen"
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Dylan McDermott, "Hollywood"
- Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"
- Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend "
- WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Watchmen"
- Jovan Adepo, "Watchmen"
- Louis Gossett Jr., "Watchmen"
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Holland Taylor, "Hollywood"
- WINNER: Uzo Aduba, "Mrs. America"
- Margo Martindale, "Mrs. America"
- Tracey Ullman, "Mrs. America"
- Toni Collette , "Unbelievable"
- Jean Smart, "Watchmen"
