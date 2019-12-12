See the city's art for free with 'Artwell Guide'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The best things in life," it's often been said, "are free!" And in the case of the city's thriving art scene this happens to be true, but you have to know where to go, and the website artwellguide.com run by Ariel Meyerowitz and her husband, David Weller, shows you how to go look at great art free of charge!
Ariel comes by her expertise honestly because she grew-up going to galleries with her famous dad. Joel Meyerowitz is one of the world's great photographers. "I always saw him with a camera," Ariel says, "He never left the house without a camera so he was always taking pictures."
His daughter was willing to pose for him, but she didn't want to follow in his footsteps or stand in his shadow. "Ariel I saw early on as an independent mind who would find and make her own way," explains Mr. Meyerowitz.
Today, Ms. Meyerowitz is an advisor who counsels art collectors on what to buy at galleries like Sikkema Jenkins in Chelsea. Her philosophy is simple: "I tell my clients to always buy what they love." Many of Ariel's clients are wealthy, but you don't have to be rich to get the benefit of her expertise. Just log on to the website artwellguide.com. It lists exhibitions and galleries all over New York City," and she says, "it's a very un-intimidating way to approach a gallery and see what they have on view."
At Sikkema Jenkins, she shows us an exhibit featuring the work of Vic Muniz, a masterful Brazilian, contemporary artist. This show, like dozens of others across the city, is free. "There's absolutely no obligation to buy anything once you cross the threshold of the gallery door."
Her daughter, Sadie often accompanies Ariel - just as she once went to galleries with her dad. The art advisor observes, "The more you look at art, the more comfortable you become understanding what you like and what you don't like, and you can move from there." She advises you to, "Go with an open mind and an open heart," ride the subway to a neighborhood with plenty of galleries close together (like Chelsea in Manhattan), then look to your heart's content - all without paying a cent!
