25 Days of Christmas schedule on Freeform includes 'Rudolph,' 'Frosty'

It's not the holiday season until you've watched 25 Days of Christmas on Freeform! This year's lineup includes Christmas classics like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman," as well as a few fan-favorite films like "The Santa Clause" and "Home Alone."
Here's the schedule for 25 Days of Christmas. Freeform premieres are in bold.
All times are Eastern Standard Time.
Sunday, December 1
7am/6c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
9:05am/8:05c Deck the Halls (2006)
11:10am/10:10c Arthur Christmas
1:15pm/12:15c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
2:45pm/1:45c The Santa Clause
4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause 2
6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9pm/8c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:30pm/10:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
1:30am/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Monday, December 2
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30am/6:30c The Muppet Christmas Carol
11am/10c Wrap Battle
12pm/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
2:05pm/1:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
4:15pm/3:15c Deck the Halls (2006)
6:20pm/5:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
New Episodes 9pm/8c Wrap Battle
Tuesday, December 3
7:30am/6:30c Santa Baby
11am/10c The Preacher's Wife
1:40pm/12:40c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
2:40pm/1:40c Rise of the Guardians
4:45pm/3:45c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone
8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
Wednesday, December 4
7:30am/6:30c Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
11am/10c Rise of the Guardians
1pm/12c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2pm/1c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
4pm/3c Home Alone
6:30pm/5:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
12am/11c Deck the Halls (2006)
Thursday, December 5
7:30am/6:30c Holiday in Handcuffs
11am/10c Wrap Battle
12pm/11c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
12:30pm/11:30c Unaccompanied Minors
2:30pm/1:30c Deck the Halls (2006)
4:35pm/3:35c Arthur Christmas
6:40pm/5:40c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12am/11c Unaccompanied Minors
Friday, December 6
7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11am/10c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
11:30am/10:30c Home Alone 3
1:35pm/12:35c Arthur Christmas
3:40pm/2:40c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:20pm/4:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Frosty the Snowman
Freeform Premiere 8:30pm/7:30c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:30pm/8:30c The Santa Clause
11:30pm/10:30c The Santa Clause 2
1:30am/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Saturday, December 7
7am/6c Cricket on the Hearth
8am/7c Home Alone 3
10am/9c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
12pm/11c The Santa Clause
2:05pm/1:05c The Santa Clause 2
4:10pm/3:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:15pm/5:15c Frosty the Snowman
6:45pm/5:45c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:50pm/6:50c Home Alone
10:20pm/9:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1am/12c Wrap Battle
Sunday, December 8
7am/6c Wrap Battle
8am/7c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
10am/9c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
Freeform Premiere 12pm/11c Prancer Returns
2:05pm/1:05c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone
6:40pm/5:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:20pm/8:20c Despicable Me 2
11:25pm/10:25c Shrek
1:30am/12:30c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
Monday, December 9
7:30am/6:30c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
11am/10c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12pm/11c Home Alone 3
2:10pm/1:10c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
4:20pm/3:20c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
4:50pm/3:50c Shrek
6:55pm/5:55c Despicable Me 2
Season Finale Episodes 9pm/8c Wrap Battle
Tuesday, December 10
7:30am/6:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
11am/10c Wrap Battle
12pm/11c The Mistle-Tones
2:05pm/1:05c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
4:10pm/3:10c Deck the Halls (2006)
6:15pm/5:15c Arthur Christmas
8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
Wednesday, December 11
7:30am/6:30c 12 Dates of Christmas
11am/10c Deck the Halls (2006)
1:10pm/12:10c Arthur Christmas
3:20pm/2:20c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
5:20pm/4:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Same Time, Next Christmas
10pm/9c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12am/11c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Thursday, December 12
7am/6c The Preacher's Wife
11am/10c This Christmas
Freeform Premiere 1:35pm/12:35c The Perfect Holiday
3:35pm/2:35c The Holiday
6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause
8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause 2
12am/11c Snow
Friday, December 13
7am/6c Love the Coopers
12:30pm/11:30c The Santa Clause
2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 2
4:40pm/3:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:45pm/5:45c Home Alone
9:15pm/8:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55pm/10:55c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Saturday, December 14
7am/6c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
9am/8c Arthur Christmas
11am/10c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
2pm/1c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:05pm/3:05c Home Alone
6:35pm/5:35c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55pm/10:55c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Sunday, December 15
7am/6c Arthur Christmas
9:05am/8:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:10am/10:10c Unaccompanied Minors
1:20pm/12:20c Deck the Halls (2006)
3:25pm/2:25c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:05pm/4:05c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:45pm/6:45c The Santa Clause
9:50pm/8:50c The Santa Clause 2
11:55pm/10:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 16
7am/6c Deck the Halls (2006)
9am/8c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
11am/10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:05pm/12:05c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:45pm/1:45c Rise of the Guardians
4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause
6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 2
2 Hour Holiday Special 9pm/8c Good Trouble
Tuesday, December 17
7am/6c Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
8:30am/7:30c Prancer Returns
10:30am/9:30c Rise of the Guardians
12:35pm/11:35c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
2:40pm/1:40c The Holiday
5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone
8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
Wednesday, December 18
7am/6c Prancer Returns
9am/8c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
11:05am/10:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
1:10pm/12:10c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
3:10pm/2:10c Home Alone
5:40pm/4:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12am/11c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
Thursday, December 19
7:30am/6:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:30am/7:30c Snowglobe
10:30am/9:30c 12 Dates of Christmas
12:30pm/11:30c Deck the Halls (2006)
2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:40pm/3:40c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:20pm/6:20c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
9pm/8c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story
11pm/10c Rise of the Guardians
1am/12c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Friday, December 20
7am/6c Snow
9am/8c Snow 2: Brain Freeze
11am/10c Deck the Halls (2006)
1pm/12c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
3pm/2c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:40pm/3:40c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:45pm/4:45c Frosty the Snowman
6:15pm/5:15c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:20pm/6:20c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story
9:20pm/8:20c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2
11:25pm/10:25c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
11:55pm/10:55c Arthur Christmas
Saturday, December 21
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30am/6:30c Prancer Returns
9:40am/8:40c Arthur Christmas
11:50am/10:50c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:55pm/11:55c Frosty the Snowman
1:25pm/12:25c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
2:30pm/1:30c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2
4:35pm/3:35c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause
7:10pm/6:10c The Santa Clause 2
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55pm/10:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, December 22
7am/6c The Holiday
10:15am/9:15c The Santa Clause
12:25pm/11:25c The Santa Clause 2
2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:40pm/3:40c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:20pm/6:20c Home Alone
9:50pm/8:50c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:30am/11:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
1am/12c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Monday, December 23
7am/6c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
8am/7c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
10am/9c Deck the Halls (2006)
12pm/11c Prancer Returns
2:05pm/1:05c Arthur Christmas
4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone
6:40pm/5:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:20pm/8:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Tuesday, December 24
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30am/6:30c Prancer Returns
11am/10c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
11:30am/10:30c Arthur Christmas
1:30pm/12:30c The Santa Clause
3:35pm/2:35c The Santa Clause 2
5:40pm/4:40c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:20pm/7:20c Frosty the Snowman
8:50pm/7:50c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:55pm/8:55c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
Wednesday, December 25
7am/6c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
9am/8c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
11am/10c The Santa Clause
1:05pm/12:05c The Santa Clause 2
3:10pm/2:10c Frosty the Snowman
3:40pm/2:40c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
4:45pm/3:45c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone
8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12am/11c Deck the Halls (2006)
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform, Walt Disney Studios and this station.
25 Days of Christmas schedule on Freeform includes 'Rudolph,' 'Frosty'
HOLIDAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More