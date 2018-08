Get ready for some Oscar-nominated music. On Friday the Academy announced performances scheduled for the 90th Oscars ceremony.Here's a look at who's performing each of the songs nominated for Best Song this year.will perform "Remember Me" from Disney-Pixar'swill perform "Mighty River" fromwill perform "Stand Up For Something" fromwill perform "This Is Me" fromwill perform "Mystery of Love" from"We're excited to have these talented artists showcase the powerful contribution music makes to filmmaking," show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement. "It's a privilege to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage."It was previously announced that Jimmy Kimmel would again host Hollywood's biggest night of the year. Many of the presenters have also been announced , including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chadwick Boseman.