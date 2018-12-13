Seeking fun on the cheap? Here are 3 affordable events in New York City this week | Hoodline

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Looking for cheap ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities to mix up your routine, we've got three solid options that'll cost you almost nothing at all, from a discussion of ragtime to a Christmas cruise.
---

Scott Joplin's Ragtime: Tyehimba Jess and Reginald R. Robinson





Tyehimba Jess and Reginald R. Robinson will be discussing the life and career of Scott Joplin, ragtime pianist and the composer of "Maple Leaf Rag." Jess is a writer and Pulitzer Prize winner, and Robinson is a musician and composer who has studied classical ragtime.

When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Schomburg Reading Circle: John Woman by Walter Mosley





The Schomburg Center book club will be holding their final book discussion for the year. Come to discuss Walter Mosley's work "John Woman." Non-book club members are also welcome.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 12-2 p.m.
Where: Countee Cullen Library, 104 W. 136th St.
Admission: Donation
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Christmas Toy Drive Cruise





This non-profit event is being put on by Empire Cruises Cares in order to collect Christmas toys for underprivileged children and their families. This two-hour cruise will feature lunch, Santa Claus, a magic show, views of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island and more.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Army Marina, 140 58th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
