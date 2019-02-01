ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry Seinfeld sued by company claiming he sold fake Porsche

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was sued today in Manhattan by a company claiming he sold them a fake Porsche.

The company claims it paid Seinfeld $1.5 million for a 1968 vintage Carrera Speedster before finding out it was not authentic.

Late Friday, Seinfeld's lawyer told TMZ that the lawsuit was 'frivolous,' and said they were working to get to the bottom of the matter.

