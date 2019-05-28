Arts & Entertainment

Selena Cruise 2020: Selena-themed cruise setting sail out of Los Angeles in 2020

LOS ANGELES -- Selena fans, listen up! A Selena-themed cruise is setting sail out of Los Angeles next year.

It's called "Dreaming of you 25: The Como la Flor Cruise," and it's scheduled to sail out of L.A. next September. The cruise runs from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28 form L.A. to Ensenada, Mexico.

According to the website for the cruise, Selena's former husband Chris Perez will perform with Grupo Metal.

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the singer's murder.

Selena won a Grammy at 21. The Queen of Tejano music sold more albums than any other woman in Latin music history.

