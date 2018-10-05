ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sentencing day for Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino in tax case

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino arrives at the LA Premiere of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" on Thursday, March 29, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Reality TV star Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino is scheduled to find out whether he'll be headed to prison or home.

The cast member of MTV's "Jersey Shore" pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January and is to be sentenced Friday in Newark.

Sorrentino's attorney is seeking probation, while the government wants him to receive a 14-month term.

Sorrentino's brother, Marc, also has pleaded guilty and faces sentencing Friday.

The brothers were charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

"The Situation" appeared on all six seasons of the show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

He and other cast members reunited this spring for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

