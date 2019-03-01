in our backyard

The Shoeshine Guild in Chelsea Market gives recovering alcoholics a chance to get back the right foot

EMBED <>More Videos

The Shoeshine Guild in Chelsea Market is giving recovering alcoholics a chance to get back on their feet.

By Emily Sowa, John Sprei & Josh Hartmann
Updated 20 minutes ago
CHELSEA MARKET (WABC) -- Getting a chance to start over is a huge part of battling addiction.

The Shoeshine Guild, located in a corner of Chelsea Market, has resurrected an old craft with the intention of helping recovering alcoholics get back on their feet.

Founded by Kevin Tuohy, The Shoeshine Guild now has 30 employees, half of them are recovering from substance abuse.

Tuohy and his business partners say those with past alcohol or drug problems are drawn to the craft is because it's low-stress, helps build self-esteem and keeps them focused.

Nick Mahoney never thought he'd shine anyone's shoes. But a few years ago, the long-time attorney was desperate. He was battling addiction and out of a job.

He met Kevin Tuohy, a recovered alcoholic himself, who had been introduced to shoe-shinning at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

The founders hope the company keeps growing and helping people like Nick Mahoney, who is now back practicing law but still shining shoes for a few hours every day.

You can find Tuohy and The Shoeshine Guild inside Chelsea Market.

For more exciting happenings in and around New York, visit In Our Backyard.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorknew york citymanhattanchelseain our backyardshoesoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN OUR BACKYARD
Killer Queen arcade game buzzing in bars around the country
Meet the artists behind the hand-painted billboards in NYC
Dog Lovers: Museum of all things Dog opens in NYC
Get ready to kick some AXE in Brooklyn
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AccuWeather: Snowy start to the weekend
Updated 2 hours ago
8 people hurt in Upper West Side fire, dog killed resident says
Updated 10 minutes ago
Exclusive video: Officers shoot at car that hit NYPD officer
Updated 3 hours ago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
Updated an hour ago
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Updated 3 hours ago
NY leaders urge Amazon to reconsider canceling Queens move
Show More
SpaceX debuts new crew capsule in crucial test flight
Updated 26 minutes ago
Search for group of purse snatchers in East Village
Updated 2 hours ago
Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
Updated an hour ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Repairs complete, service restored after LIRR crash
Updated 3 hours ago
More TOP STORIES News