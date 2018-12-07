ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Shop, sip and glow: The top fashion and beauty events in New York City this weekend

Photo: Lauren Fleischmann/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for fashion-forward events this weekend?

From holiday markets to free makeovers, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in New York City this week.
---

Holiday Shopping Party at Credo Beauty





First, Credo Beauty is hosting a holiday party on Saturday that will include free makeup touchups, a lipstick bar by Kosas and a hair refresh station by Innersense and complimentary drinks.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 12-4 p.m.
Where: Credo Beauty, 9 Prince St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bronx Fashion Week's Holiday Market Pop-Up & Fashion Showcase




Next, Bronx Fashion Week's holiday market and fashion showcase pops up at The Mall at Bay Plaza this Saturday afternoon. The event will feature more than 100 retail outlets stores, Bronx artisans, restaurants and fashion industry influencers.

Guests can shop for holiday gifts from vendors and enjoy an unlimited tasting of local restaurants. Attendees are also encouraged to donate an unwrapped toy or brand-new pair of socks to support the efforts of Sandy Claus Project and Sox for Tots.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-5 p.m.
Where: The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Glowhaus Glowup at Bloomingdale's SoHo





Also this Saturday, Bloomingdale's SoHo is hosting Glowhaus Glow, an opportunity for shoppers to receive complimentary makeup-free makeovers. Glowhaus artists will aim to have guests walking away with glowing skin. There will also be a photo booth to capture before-and-after shots and glitter tattoo art.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-6 p.m.
Where: Bloomingdale's SoHo, 504 Broadway
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dressbarn's Holiday Party





Last but certainly not least, Dressbarn is hosting a holiday party on Saturday at Rego Park location. Customers can get glammed up with complimentary makeup touchups by beauty professionals, enjoy sweet goodies and enter to win a $50 gift card. Guests can also save 30 percent on regular prices all day.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Dressbarn, 9524 63rd Road
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
