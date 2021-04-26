Oscars

ShopLocalish Steal & Deals: Get award-winning skin, nails on a budget

Deals include Skinlab, Perricone MD and Deborah Lippmann
EMBED <>More Videos

Get the look of stars at the Oscars on a budget with these deals

Glowing skin and exquisite nails are staples of any red carpet

Although Hollywood stars spend a small fortune getting ready, it can be affordable to get their looks.

Shop these deals to have Oscar-worthy looks every day.

The Skinlab Trilogy Wand System offers a three-in-one skincare device and serum. It was originally $275, but now it's $137.50 with free shipping. That's 50% savings.

RELATED: Oscars fashion 2021: Whites, gold and glam dominate Hollywood's biggest night season

The next deal is Perricone MD - science-backed skincare. It was originally $35 to $599, but the deal is $17.50 to $289, a 50% savings.

The final Oscar deal is for Deborah Lippmann nail polish and treatments. It was originally $19 to $36, but the deal is $9.50 to $18 - 50% off.

Visit shoplocalish.com or point your phone at the QR code in the video above for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsdealsshoppingotrclocalish
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2021: Frances McDormand wins 3rd acting Academy Award
Anthony Hopkins wins best actor Oscar for 'The Father'
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Oscars fashion 2021: Whites, gold and glam dominate Hollywood's biggest night
Report: Many Americans skipping second COVID shot
Police officer stabbed in line of duty set to be released from hospital
Rash of shootings strikes NYC in 24-hour span
Group attacks driver leaving him with fractured skull
Show More
Woman standing outside disabled car on expressway struck, killed
New beer tastes bad on purpose to highlight climate change
Schumer urges restaurant owners to apply for relief program
Legislation calls for NYPD to report use of surveillance technology
De Blasio announces payback for 9,500 previously furloughed NYC employees
More TOP STORIES News