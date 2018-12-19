WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19

Your favorite holiday classics are on ABC from now until we ring in 2019.Fan favoritefirst aired early in December and will re-air as we get closer to the big day. The line-up also includes, new episodes ofand a magical holiday celebration at the Disney theme parks.Here's the remaining ABC holiday line-up for the rest of 2018.- (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/29/18) (8:00-8:30 p.m.)- DreamWorks Animation's "Shrek the Halls," a half-hour of entertainment starring America's favorite ogre and his friends, features the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Antonio Banderas. Just when Shrek thought he could finally sit back, relax and enjoy his happily ever after with his new family, the most joyous of all holidays arrives. It's Christmas Eve and everyone is filled with holiday cheer - except for Shrek. He isn't exactly the picture of yuletide joy, but for the sake of Fiona and the kids, he tries to get into the spirit of things as only an ogre can. Unfortunately, everyone seems to have their own ideas about what Christmas is all about, so when Donkey, Puss In Boots, Gingerbread Man and the whole gang try to join in on the fun, Shrek's plans for a cozy family celebration end up spiraling into one truly unforgettable Christmas. (8:30-9:00 p.m.)- (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/6/18) (8:00-9:00 p.m.)- Season Finale - "Semi-Final and Final" - Six bakers remain for another week of decadent and delicious challenges, but in the end, only one will be named "America's Best Amateur Baker" on "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition." (9:00-11:00 p.m.)- "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!" centers on ReRun, the lovable but ever-skeptical younger brother of Linus and Lucy. It's Christmas vacation and, as usual, ReRun's big sister is stressing him out, so he decides to turn to his best friend, Snoopy, for amusement and holiday cheer. However, his faithful but unpredictable beagle companion has plans of his own, giving ReRun reason to ask Snoopy to invite his canine brother, Spike, for a visit. The cast of "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!" includes Jimmy Bennett as ReRun, Adam Taylor Gordon as Charlie Brown, Ashley Rose Orr as Lucy Van Pelt, Corey Padnos as Linus Van Pelt, Hannah Leigh Dworkin as Sally, Nick Price as Schroeder, Jake Miner as Pig Pen/Franklin, Kaitlyn Maggio as the little girl and Bill Melendez as Snoopy. (8:00-9:00 p.m.)- "607 - All Stars" - (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/10/18) (9:00-10:00 p.m.)- (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/10/18) (8:00-10:00 p.m.)- (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/13/18) (8:00-8:30 p.m.)- (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/13/18) (8:30-9:00 p.m.)- ABC NEWS - "The Year: 2018" is an entertaining two-hour look at the most iconic and memorable moments of 2018. Hosted by Robin Roberts and the award-winning team of ABC News anchors including George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Amy Robach and David Muir, "The Year: 2018" brings audiences a news-filled, star-studded look at the most unforgettable and unbelievable moments of the year. The eighth annual network special will deliver an eye-opening, uplifting and often hilarious look at the year's biggest names, hottest trends and lowest moments. (9:00-11:00 p.m.)- The 1991 classic animated film features an epic adventure with Belle, Beast and all the characters you love and the music you'll never forget. (8:00-10:00 p.m.)- This Christmas, Disney Parks celebrates the joy of the season as hosts Jordan Fisher and Sarah Hyland share this magical holiday tradition with families around the globe. Co-hosted by Jesse Palmer, the Christmas Day celebration will be merrier than ever before, bringing together the adored Christmas Day parade, special musical performances, surprise celebrity guests and heartwarming family stories to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Joining the festivities as parade correspondents are Freeform's "grown-ish" actor Trevor Jackson and star of Freeform's upcoming series "Good Trouble," Cierra Ramirez. (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CST/MST/PST; airtimes vary, check listings)- The ABC Television Network and the PEANUTS gang will ring in the new year with the animated PEANUTS special "Happy New Year, Charlie Brown," created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, along with "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown." In "Happy New Year, Charlie Brown," the PEANUTS gang is ringing in 1986, and Marcie and Peppermint Patty are throwing a big New Year's Eve bash. Charlie Brown plans to celebrate the holiday by curling up with a big book that weighs nearly as much as he does, Tolstoy's "War and Peace." The book's weight doesn't stop him from lugging it to Lucy's pre-party dance class, where he cuts a mean rug with a rollicking Patty. With just 1131 pages to go, Charlie Brown takes another break, this time for the party, and summons the courage to invite his true love, the little red-haired girl. She doesn't respond, but hapless Chuck shows up anyway - with Tolstoy in tow. Then, he settles down with the book - on a porch swing in a snowstorm - and in so doing, misses the evening's big surprise. In "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown," disaster strikes as Peppermint Patty heads to her first major ice-skating competition with coach Snoopy and faithful companion, Marcie, by her side. As always, the unassuming Woodstock flies in to save the day. (8:00-9:00 p.m.)- It's Rudolph to the rescue when Happy, the Baby New Year, goes missing, in "Rudolph's Shiny New Year," the classic Rankin/Bass stop-motion animated holiday special. Father Time asks the most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph, to find the next Baby New Year before midnight on New Year's Eve. Red Skelton narrates and voices Father Time, while Frank Gorshin and Morey Amsterdam also provide voices for characters. (9:00-10:00 p.m.)- Ranked as the No. 1 music special of 2017, "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" returns this year, marking the 47th anniversary of America's largest celebration of the year and the most watched annual New Year's tradition. The special will include 5 hours of special performances and reports on New Year's celebrations from around the globe. Ryan Seacrest will serve as host and executive producer of the prime-time festivities and lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, as he has for the last 13 years, with live onsite reporting from actress and comedian Jenny McCarthy. Performers will be announced soon. (Beginning at 8 p.m.)