Texas sign language teacher's boyfriend proposes during 'Frozen' duet

American sign language teacher's boyfriend proposes during the finale of their "Frozen" duet. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
"Love is an open door!"

Over the weekend, the audience of a high school showcase in Texas experienced a surprise finale.

A song about a proposal turned into an actual proposal during a Clear Lake High School's American Sign Language showcase performance.
Clear Lake HS teacher's boyfriend proposes during 'Frozen' duet


A video, sent in by an Eyewitness News viewer, shows the final showcase performance of ASL teacher, Rachel Cook, and her boyfriend Alex Boyce signing to the song "Love is an Open Door" from the Disney animated movie "Frozen."

At the end of the song, when Prince Hans proposes to Princess Anna, Boyce brought that proposal to life as he got down on one knee and asked Cook to marry him as the students cheered them on.

This fairy tale had its happy ending, as Cook said yes.

