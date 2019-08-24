Arts & Entertainment

Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer

In this Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, Eddie Money sings the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game between Kansas and Missouri in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight" says his fate is in "God's hands."

Money's comments appear in a video released Saturday from his AXS TV reality series "Real Money." The full episode airs Sept. 12.



In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old whose real name is Edward Mahoney learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Money said it hit him "really, really hard."

He's had numerous health problems recently including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityhollywoodmusic newsu.s. & worldcancer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters work to extinguish massive blaze in NJ
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries
Innocent person killed when NJ police chase ends in crash
Airline to fly experimental nonstop flights between NYC, Australia
Officials: Stolen car hits bus in Brooklyn; 6 people injured
Woman found dead in NYC basement with throat cut
Man builds motorized shopping cart that's street legal
Show More
Man arrested in string of hate crime attacks in NYC
New York's 'red flag' gun-control law goes into effect Saturday
AccuWeather: Cooler, drier weekend
Police search armed robber who held up gas station on Long Island
Mom charged after boy found alone in car parked at NYC Target
More TOP STORIES News