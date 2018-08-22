ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Country star Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport

(FILE) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut --
A Grammy-winning country music singer has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after what was described as a minor disturbance on an incoming flight.

Gretchen Wilson is charged with breach of peace.

State police responded to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say while talking to Wilson she "became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance." The 45-year-old Wilson was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,000.

Wilson, of Lebanon, Tennessee, is expected in court Wednesday. Her case was not listed on the docket and it couldn't be determined if she has a lawyer.

She won the Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy in 2004 for the song "Redneck Woman." She was scheduled to perform an invitation-only show Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun casino.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentarrestsingingConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Drake visits heart patient after her 'Kiki Challenge' video
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Rapper Post Malone speaks out after emergency landing
Cohen pleads guilty, implicates 'unnamed candidate'
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Man exposes himself to woman on East Harlem elevator
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
Hurricane Lane, a Category 5 storm, threatening Hawaii
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
95-year-old former Nazi guard deported from Queens
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
5 hurt when car jumps curb and hits wall of LI day care center
Mystery gunman shooting at UES building from across river
More News