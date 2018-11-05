ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Spice Girls reuniting for 2019 tour

Get ready to spice up your life - the Spice Girls may be getting back together for a reunion tour! Well, at least that's what many fans are hoping for. (AP)

LONDON --
The Spice Girls are reuniting for a tour in 2019, but American fans will have to travel a long way to see them.

The reunion tour for the 1990s pop stars will take place in the United Kingdom.

Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, will not be able to make the 2019 tour because of business commitments. But the band says she remains one of the Spice Girls.

"It's time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can't wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation! Love you all!" Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, said.



Apart from Beckham, now a successful fashion designer, the lineup includes Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

The band was a 1990s phenomenon with hits including "Wannabe" and "Viva Forever." They performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998, split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.

The tour will take place in June at stadiums around the United Kingdom.

  • Saturday 1 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

  • Monday 3 June - Coventry Ricoh Stadium

  • Thursday 6 June - Sunderland Stadium of Light

  • Saturday 8 June - Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

  • Monday 10 June - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

  • Saturday 15 June - London Wembley Stadium


    • Tickets go on sale Nov. 10. Click here to reserve your tickets.

