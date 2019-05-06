Arts & Entertainment

New 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer offers clues about life after 'Endgame'

EMBED <>More Videos

The new 'Spider-man: Far From Home' trailer provides some clues into life after 'Endgame.'

NEW YORK -- Wondering how the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves on after 'Endgame'? The new 'Spider-man: Far From Home' trailer provides some clues.

SPOILER ALERT: If you have not seen Avengers: Endgame stop reading and do not watch the trailer! Serious spoilers ahead!

The trailer for Far From Home, which opens in July, is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man is clearly coping with the events of Endgame and haunted by the memory of Tony Stark.

Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, is also trying to avoid Nick Fury, but as Happy Hogan says "you don't want to ghost Nick Fury."

We are also introduced to the notorious Spider-Man villain Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

In this case, though, Mysterio is apparently not a bad guy, but one of the world's new heroes. And here's another curveball - Mysterio is from an alternate universe.

Did those rival snaps from Thanos and Iron Man create a Marvel multi-verse? So many questions, but the answers must wait!

Spiderman-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmarvelspider-man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Woman raped, family terrorized in Queens home invasion
NY officials won't disclose facilities hit by deadly superbug
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
Woman gave boyfriend Drano to put him in 'eternal sleep'
14-year-old Sports Illustrated star killed at house party
Stars prep for Met Gala red carpet to celebrate 'camp' theme
Show More
Guilty plea in 2015 murder, woman killed with fire extinguisher
Diana Ross feels 'violated' by TSA screener's touching
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
AccuWeather: Warmer sunshine
Wild brawl breaks out after workers try to stop suspected shoplifter
More TOP STORIES News