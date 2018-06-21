SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

Social Superstars: Spoof cooking video for a friend made this woman an overnight YouTube star

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

Social Superstars: Joke video turned this woman into overnight YouTube star

Hannah Hart made a funny video for a friend, posted it to YouTube and gained a massive following on YouTube overnight. Now, seven years later, she creates hilarious content for ove (WABC)

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Hannah Hart made a funny video for a friend, posted it to YouTube and gained a massive following overnight. Now, seven years later, she creates hilarious content for over 2.5 million fans.

Hart attended the University of California, Berkeley and graduated with two degrees; English literature and Japanese language. After she graduated, she moved to Brooklyn, New York, to pursue a writing career.

One night while chatting with her former roommate from California, she had an idea. Her friend was saying how much she missed when the two girls would have some drinks, cook in the kitchen and hilarity would always ensue.

That night, Hart decided to do just that. Hart used her computer to record herself drinking wine while attempting to make a grilled cheese sandwich without any cheese.

Hart uploaded the video to YouTube and titled it "My Drunk Kitchen".

Within a few days, the video had accumulated 100,000 hits. Viewers began asking for another "episode" of the video, and Hart complied with more recordings.

Two months after launching her YouTube channel, she ended up quitting her 9-5 job to focus on the channel.

Now, her popular YouTube series has hosted several celebrity guests, including Jamie Oliver, Chris Hardwick, Tyler Oakley, former NSYNC member Lance Bass, and comedian Sarah Silverman.

Hart has more than 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She has multiple series on YouTube and recently launched her first podcast, titled "Hannahlyze This".

Hart, a notable member of YouTube's LGBTQ+ community and a GLAAD board member, is also putting together a star-studded variety show, called "Pride Live", that will aim to raise $50,000 for GLAAD initiatives.

Pride Live, which will air on GLAAD's YouTube channel between 3 and 6 PM ET on June 29. During the broadcast, viewers will be able to use YouTube's Super Chat feature to contribute donations. The goal is to raise $50,000, with all of the proceeds going to youth-focused GLAAD initiatives like Amplify Your Voice.

For more episodes of Social Superstars watch here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsocial superstarsnyc pride marchnyc pride paradepride paradegaygay rightscommunitylgbtlgbtqWest VillageNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
Best friend fitness duo gets paid to work out
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
Fry guy dishes out best french fries in New York City
Brooklyn photographer redefining the cat lady stereotype
More social superstars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News