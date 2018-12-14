ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sports and fitness events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

Photo: Chanan Greenblatt/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From an 18-mile race to a yoga class, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

OSRTST





This is an 18-mile race that begins at Van Cortlandt Park. Run through the trails of the park, down through Manhattan and finish strong with a one-mile sprint to the end at the East River Track. Spectators are welcome.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx
Price: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yogasanas -- Isha Hatha Yoga





This is a course teaching yogasanas, which are 21 posture poses that work to align the body and mind. No prior knowledge or experience required. The class is open to those ages 14 and above.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8:30 a.m.noon, 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: 115 W. 29th St., Floor 2, suite 202
Price: $350

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Holistic Isha Upa Yoga workshop





Learn 10 different practices to improve your joints, muscles and energy. The class is made up of five-minute yoga practices. Please bring your own yoga mat.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.
Where: Hamilton Fish Park Library, 415 E. Houston St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Shakira charged with tax evasion in Spain
Broadway Backstage: Watch it here on abc7NY
Grammy-winning jazz singer Nancy Wilson dies at 81
Mom, daughter bridge generation gap at Alvin Ailey
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sandy Hook receives threat on 6th anniversary of massacre
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on D train
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
Shakira charged with tax evasion in Spain
Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
NJ main break sends geyser of water 7 feet in the air
Show More
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Woman killed in front of her newborn baby inside home
Man pushes woman onto subway tracks at Union Square
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
More News