Sports and fitness events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

Looking to get fit?From an 18-mile race to a yoga class, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this weekend. Read on for a rundown.---This is an 18-mile race that begins at Van Cortlandt Park. Run through the trails of the park, down through Manhattan and finish strong with a one-mile sprint to the end at the East River Track. Spectators are welcome.Saturday, Dec. 15, 4-6 p.m.Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx$30This is a course teaching yogasanas, which are 21 posture poses that work to align the body and mind. No prior knowledge or experience required. The class is open to those ages 14 and above.Saturday, Dec. 15, 8:30 a.m.noon, 4-7:30 p.m.115 W. 29th St., Floor 2, suite 202$350Learn 10 different practices to improve your joints, muscles and energy. The class is made up of five-minute yoga practices. Please bring your own yoga mat.Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.Hamilton Fish Park Library, 415 E. Houston St.Free