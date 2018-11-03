'Springsteen on Broadway' coming to Netflix in December

Bruce Springsteen fans who missed his Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway, are in for a treat.
The show will debut on Netflix on Dec. 16 which is one day after it stops running on Broadway.
Columbia Records also announced the official two-disc soundtrack of "Springsteen on Broadway" will be released on Dec. 14.
