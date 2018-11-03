ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Springsteen on Broadway' coming to Netflix in December

The show will debut on Netflix Dec. 16, which is one day after it stops running on Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen fans who missed his Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway, are in for a treat.

The show will debut on Netflix on Dec. 16 which is one day after it stops running on Broadway.

Columbia Records also announced the official two-disc soundtrack of "Springsteen on Broadway" will be released on Dec. 14.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
