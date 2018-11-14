Stage productions worth seeking out in New York City this week

'Days of Rage' at BUILD Studio

'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' at Stephen Sondheim Theatre

'That Chemistry Show' at The Playroom Theater

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from the story of Carole King's rise to fame to a mad scientist's unbelievable stunts.---It's October 1969 and three 20-something radicals are planning a revolution from their quiet college town in Upstate New York. When two strangers appear and disrupt the group's balance, "new dangers and old wounds threaten to tear the collective apart." From the Tony Award-winning writer of "Dear Evan Hansen," this new play explores "means and ends, ideals and extremes, and the perils of changing the world."Friday, Nov. 16, 5-5:30 p.m.BUILD Studio, 692 BroadwayFree"Beautiful" is the inspiring true story of Carole King's rise to stardom. It explores her start as a member of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, and how she became one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W. 43rd St.$69-$99 (regularly $69-$135)Score discounted seats to Borislaw Bilash's chemistry extravaganza at The Playroom Theater this Sunday afternoon. The mad scientist will take audiences on a zany 75-minute tour full of scientific wonders -- like a candle that moves water, a fire-less firefly, and weaponized sugar.Sunday, Nov. 18, 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.The Playroom Theater, 151 W. 46th St., Floor 8$32 (regularly $59)