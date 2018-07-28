STAR WARS

New 'Star Wars' to unveil unused footage of Carrie Fisher

EMBED </>More Videos

The late Carrie Fisher will be in the next "Star Wars" movie even though she passed away two years ago.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The late Carrie Fisher will be in the next "Star Wars" movie even though she passed away two years ago.

Writer and director J.J. Abrams said unreleased footage of the actress will be used in "Star Wars: Episode IX" to bring her character's story to "a satisfying conclusion."
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years


He said recasting Fisher or using CGI to recreate her were not the right options.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is scheduled to be released in December of 2019.

The movie is from Walt Disney Studio, owned by the same parent company as abc7NY.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviestar wars
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STAR WARS
Movie review: "Solo: A Star Wars Story"
'Solo' premiere turns Hollywood Boulevard into landing strip
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
More star wars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Taylor Swift donates tickets to mourning police department
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The National Dance Institute
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The National Dance Institute
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect wanted for firing shots in broad daylight in Queens
Former NJ archbishop resigns as Cardinal amid sex abuse scandal
Man charged in death of woman found in New Rochelle driveway
Teen charged with fatally shooting NJ delivery man in face
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in crash speaks out
Police searching for 'Ghostbusters' cap-wearing shooting suspect
Severe storms cause damage across New York area
Show More
Report: Allegations of sexual misconduct against CEO of CBS
NYC murder suspect arrested while allegedly raping woman
Exclusive: Video shows carjacking with 2 kids in vehicle
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Man charged with attempted murder after Brooklyn road rage fight
More News