ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Starring the Plaza': The iconic hotel and the entertainment industry

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on the iconic Plaza Hotel. (Shutterstock)

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Real estate folks trying to sell a property often label it as "iconic" when it really isn't, but the word surely applies to the Plaza Hotel.

It has represented class and elegance for more than 110 years, which is just one reason it's been seen in so many movies.

"The Great Gatsby" gathered his friends where so many have come to visit through the years, as the Plaza has earned a place in the history of show business.

"I think about all of the people who have been here before us," author Patty Farmer said as she strode down towards the Oak Bar on the 59th Street side of the hotel.

She first visited the hotel as a child with her mom.

"Had tea, and it was magical," she said.

It inspired her to put together a picture book called "Starring the Plaza," showing the link between the hotel and Hollywood.

"It becomes part of the movie rather than just set in a hotel that could be interchangeable with any other hotel," she said.

There's no mistaking where Macaulay Culkin stayed n "Home Alone 2," and certainly no mistaking who he meets near the entrance.

"Excuse me, where's the lobby?" he asks Donald Trump, who replies, "Down the hall and to the left."

When the man who is now president of the United States owned the Plaza, filmmakers asked him for permission to roll up the carpet in the lobby.

"Mr. Trump said yes, and they rolled up the carpet for a scene where Macauley Culkin would go sliding across this expansive foyer floor," Farmer said.

It's arguably the most famous scene ever shot here, though older folks may prefer "The Way We Were."

Cary Grant sure looked like he belonged at the Plaza in "North by Northwest," and he is just one of an astounding number of stars who have passed through these portals.

"On quiet nights, you can almost feel their presence," Farmer said.

Just as you can imagine the little girl named Eloise running up and down the halls or imagine what it must have been like for The Beatles when bedlam greeted them on the streets outside.

Parties, premieres, and the paparazzi -- it's all part of the unique history of the Plaza.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthotelentertainmentsandy kenyonmoviesbooks
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News