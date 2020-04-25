GLAAD to highlight LGBTQ+ response to COVID-19 with star-studded 'Together In Pride: You Are Not Alone' livestream

LOS ANGELES -- On Sunday, GLAAD is bringing your favorite LGBTQ+ artists to your living room, thanks to their newest livestream "Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone."
Billy Porter, Pete & Chasten Buttigieg, Rosie O'Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews and Tyler Oakley are just some of the names that will participate in GLAAD's upcoming event.
"At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work."
"We're really honored to be participating and showing that we are fine during this quarantine and if we can bring any entertainment...then that's what we're going to do," Gigi Gorgeous told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid.
Gorgeous' wife Nats Getty, who has been busy delivering face masks to hospitals in need and the LGBTQ center in Hollywood, added: "It's super important to kind of celebrate and put a little joy back into people's lives."
"I'm super excited to be singing a secret song and I can't say what it is," former "Glee" star and Grammy nominee Alex Newell shared with On the Red Carpet.
"It can be extremely isolating for LGBTQ youth in communities that are a little more closed off," "Queen Sugar" star Brian Michael Smith told Schmid. "Being able to join together online allows us to have that connection."
GLAAD previously announced the cancellations of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York and in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization is working to reschedule the event to later in the year.
The online special, which will be co-hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh, will stream live on GLAAD's YouTube channel and Facebook Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT
The livestream event will raise funds for centerlink and local LGBTQ community centers
