SINGING

PS22 Chorus of fifth graders from Staten Island creates worldwide buzz with vocals

EMBED </>More Videos

Award-winning PS22 Chorus is a group of 5th graders from Staten Island, New York. (WABC)

Emily Sowa and John Sprei
STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
PS22 Chorus from Staten Island, New York has captivated millions of viewers, all starting with a video posted to YouTube.

The fifth-grade chorus from Public School 22 was created by director and music teacher, Gregg Breinberg.

When he first started working at the school in 2000, he pitched the idea to the principal and was thrilled at her enthusiasm to start a choir for fifth graders.

PS22 Chorus features ordinary children achieving extraordinary accomplishments - musically and otherwise. Each year, 'Mr. B' auditions another set of 10-year-olds for the chorus.

PS22 Chorus has been featured on the Oscars, Oprah, Nightline, Good Morning America, MTV, Sesame Street and more!

The kids have sung with Katy Perry, Gym Class Heroes, Phillip Phillips, Carrie Underwood, Queen Latifah, Tori Amos, Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Hudson and other amazing artists!

Additionally, the chorus has performed for former President Obama, Beyonce, and even Lady Gaga. The group also sang backup vocals on the critically acclaimed album Manners from Passion Pit.

To watch their performances you can watch their videos on PS22's YouTube channel or check out the PS22 Chorus Blog.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsingingschoolstaten islandstaten island newsStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SINGING
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Phantom of the Opera exclusive backstage tour
Doctor captured dancing and singing during surgery sued
More singing
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News