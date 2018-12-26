RAP MUSIC

Staten Island to get Wu-Tang Clan district

Pending a final sign-off from Mayor Bill De Blasio, Staten Island will get a Wu Tang Clan district. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) --
New York City is set to honor several local musical greats.

Pending a final sign-off from Mayor Bill De Blasio, Staten Island will get a Wu-Tang Clan district.

Part of the intersection of Vanderbilt Avenue and Targee Street will be renamed for one of the most influential hip-hop groups in history.

The late rapper Notorious B.I.G. will also get new recognition. A Brooklyn block in Bed-Stuy where "Biggie" grew up will be renamed Christopher Wallace Way.

Wallace was murdered in March of 1997.

