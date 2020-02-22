Staten Island's Julia Gargano earns a Hollywood ticket on American Idol

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter was born and raised on Staten Island.
Julia made a big splash with her performance on Sunday night, earning 3 yeses from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Ritchie, a hug from Perry and a top 5 prediction.
Who is inspired by @Julia_Gargano? 🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/4BBAdeKks0— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 24, 2020
Next stop - Hollywood!
From a very young age, Julia began writing songs and recording. In her teenage years, she began singing jazz professionally at venues all over New York City while attending LaGuardia Performing Arts High School.
Is...anyone...else...falling...in...love...with...@Julia_Gargano’s...voice...right...now? #AmericanIdol— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 24, 2020
Gargano's audition took place in Washington, D.C. last October.
Gargano watched her "American Idol" debut with friends and classmates at the Albany theater near The College of Saint Rose, where she studies music industry composition.
Gargano's father hosted a viewing party at Kettle Black, in West Brighton, Staten Island. Jeanne McManus, Gargano's mother, hosted a party at their home in Westerleigh.
Watch "American Idol" Sunday nights at 8:00 on ABC!
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube