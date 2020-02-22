Staten Island's Julia Gargano earns a Hollywood ticket on American Idol

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Julia Gargano's star may be on the rise after her debut auditioning for a golden ticket to Hollywood on 'American Idol" on Sunday night.The 21-year-old singer-songwriter was born and raised on Staten Island.Julia made a big splash with her performance on Sunday night, earning 3 yeses from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Ritchie, a hug from Perry and a top 5 prediction.Next stop - Hollywood!From a very young age, Julia began writing songs and recording. In her teenage years, she began singing jazz professionally at venues all over New York City while attending LaGuardia Performing Arts High School.Gargano's audition took place in Washington, D.C. last October.Gargano watched her "American Idol" debut with friends and classmates at the Albany theater near The College of Saint Rose, where she studies music industry composition.Gargano's father hosted a viewing party at Kettle Black, in West Brighton, Staten Island. Jeanne McManus, Gargano's mother, hosted a party at their home in Westerleigh.Watch "American Idol" Sunday nights at 8:00 on ABC!----------