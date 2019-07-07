Arts & Entertainment

Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant this fall

LOS ANGELES, California -- Stevie Wonder says he will be receiving a kidney transplant this fall.

The 69-year-old music legend made the announcement to concertgoers in England on Saturday.

Wonder said he'll do three more shows and then undergo the surgery in September.

He said he has a donor, adding, "it's all good," drawing cheers from the audience.

He didn't want his fans to hear rumors, Wonder said. There had been a recent report that he was facing a serious health issue.

Wonder was performing as part of a summer concert in London's Hyde Park. He told the audience he was there to share his love and to thank them for theirs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealthentertainmentmusickidney transplant
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in NJ
Police: Driver charged after officer on motorcycle struck
23 injured, 2 seriously, in shopping plaza explosion
New Jersey beach reopens after bomb threat
Police: Man stole car with child inside while mother made DoorDash delivery
Landlord allegedly punches tenant, wraps bungee cord around neck
AccuWeather Alert: Less humid Sunday
Show More
Cops asked to leave Starbucks for making patron 'uncomfortable'
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
VIDEO: Disneyland ride stopped after 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal
Man grazed by bullet in head after dispute in Manhattan
NYPD officer hospitalized after accidentally shooting self in groin
More TOP STORIES News