Arts & Entertainment

Stonewall history hits the stage, courtesy the New York City Opera

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five decades years after the Stonewall riots, history is being made at a theater some 50 blocks north of where the uprising took place.

The New York City Opera is taking the story of what happened that night and re-imagining it for the stage.

A pivotal moment of the gay rights movement is recalled in song, and "Stonewall" is history remembered but also history made by New York City.

"This is the first major opera company to write an opera for a transgender character, and for the transgender character to be played by a transgender person," opera singer Liz Bouk said.

The story of events half a century ago is told through the lives of five main characters, including a teacher fired for being gay and a lesbian harassed on the subway.

"You get to see their personal story," said Lisa Chavez, who plays Maggie. "How they go to this point, why they're going to the bar that evening."

The stories are fictional yet firmly grounded in reality.

"I just made up these characters based on my own personal experience being a gay man living in the city, living in the West Village for several decades," writer Mark Campbell said. "And just remembering the people I've loved and wanted to honor."

For those involved who weren't alive in 1969 to witness what happened, working on the opera has underlined the significance of the Stonewall.

"I'm very fortunate to be able to call myself a married gay man," composer Iain Bell said. "Were it not for the bravery and courage of those people on that night, and all our allies, I don't think i'd be able to say that."

The opera ends with the characters asking each other an important question: "What do we do now? Where do we go from here?"

They are questions that linger 50 years later.

"We still have a long way to go to really feel the sense of acceptance and equality and appreciation that we fully deserve as a community," said Jordan Weatherston Pitts, who plays Renata.

For ticket information, visit NYCopera.com/stonewall/.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattanupper west sidepridelgbtqlgbtq prideentertainmentlincoln centergay rightstheatersandy kenyonlgbt
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stabbing, chokehold robbery of Queens worker caught on video
Woman's own security video catches her firebombing neighbor
Dad dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning
NJ couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
Wayfair workers to protest sale to migrant detention facility
Caban declares victory in too close to call Queens DA primary
AccuWeather: Humidity drops, temperatures go up
Show More
2020 Democrats meet in Miami for 1st night of debates
Grandmother dragged, robbed in LeFrak City home invasion
Cuba Gooding Jr. due back in court on groping charge
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
Judge calls off deportation of pregnant woman from Queens
More TOP STORIES News