Michael Strahan returns as host of 'The $100,000 Pyramid' on ABC

She's always in it to win it! @Rosie joins the season premiere of The #100KPyramid Wednesday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FSff8EpovR — The $100,000 Pyramid (@PyramidABC) May 24, 2021

NEW YORK -- Michael Strahan is back as the host of "The $100,000 Pyramid" on ABC!This week Rosie O'Donnell takes on Nate Berkus and Michael Kosta will be against Roy Wood Jr. to help their contestants take home the big prize."Laughter, excitement, a lot of money going out the door, but you know, to people who deserve it, and just fun. Fun! That's what this show is all about," Strahan said."The $100,000 Pyramid" features celebrities pairing up with contestants from around the country to square off in highly anticipated games of word association all with hopes of making it to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000."I love watching people win money. It can be life-changing amounts of money, and sometimes it's not as much as they might have hoped for, but it's just to see them play the game and everyone being so thankful to be here. And the celebrities as well, they love playing the game, they love helping people win money. It's just a family environment here. We come here, we laugh, we enjoy playing the game along with everyone as if we are in it and we are in it together, and I love the environment. I'll keep on coming back as long as they want me," Strahan said.