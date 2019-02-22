ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Student wows crowd at Michael Buble Madison Square Garden concert

EMBED </>More Videos

A University of Delaware student wowed the crowd at Michael Buble concert at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK CITY --
A University of Delaware student hopes to teach music to children someday, but at a Michael Buble concert in New York City this week, she was the one in the spotlight.

Buble is known for sharing the microphone with random fans, but it's never planned.

But Wednesday night, it was Erin Bellucci's turn to take the mic at Madison Square Garden -- and Bellucci's sister had her camera ready.

The college junior belted out the cover of Etta James' "At Last" in perfect key, wowing the crowd and Buble himself.

As luck would have it, Ryan Seacrest was in the crowd, so maybe we'll be seeing Bellucci on American Idol.

Seacrest and Kelly Ripa spoke about Bellucci's performance on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
EMBED More News Videos

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest talk UDel student's show-stopping moment on "Live with Kelly & Ryan" on February 21, 2019.


