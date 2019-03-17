Arts & Entertainment

Surf guitar king Dick Dale dies at 81

Surf guitar king Dick Dale performs at the B.B. King Blues Club in New York on May 27, 2007.

LOS ANGELES -- Dick Dale, dubbed King of the Surf Guitar, has died at age 81.

His former bassist Sam Bolle says Dale passed away Saturday night. No other details were available.

Dale played pounding, blaringly loud power-chord instrumentals in the early 1960s on songs like "Miserlou" and "Let's Go Trippin."

He saw a renewed interest in his music after "Miserlou" was used in the opening credits of Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film "Pulp Fiction."

Dale liked to say it was he and not the Beach Boys who invented surf music. Some critics have said he was right.





An avid surfer, he began to build a devoted fan base across Los Angeles in the late 1950s and early 1960s with repeated appearances at Newport Beach's old Rendezvous Ballroom.

It was there that he played "Miserlou" and other compositions at wall-rattling volume on a custom-made Fender Stratocaster guitar.

Dale says he developed the style by trying to merge the sounds of crashing ocean waves with rockabilly melodies.

Dale remained active in the Southern California music scene and had gigs scheduled this year in Agoura Hills and San Juan Capistrano among other sites.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsurfingcelebrity deathsmusicobituary
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search for driver after bicyclist fatally struck on Long Island
Mother drops baby from balcony of burning LI apartment building
Man in custody in death of Gambino crime family boss
Goat captured after making big break from Bronx slaughterhouse
Man wanted for wife's murder caught in Arizona, officials say
Sen. Gillibrand makes official announcement of 2020 run
Police: Father arrested after child wanders onto LIRR tracks
Show More
Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million for next drawing
Suspect in 1999 shooting of off-duty NYPD officer arrested
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
LI man charged with assaulting parents, starting fire
Dad shot shielding young son during New Zealand mosque massacre
More TOP STORIES News