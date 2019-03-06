Arts & Entertainment

Surprise! Disney's 'Maleficent' sequel with Angelina Jolie to be released in October 2019

Here's a look at all the Disney and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies being released in 2019.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is coming to theaters sooner than we thought.



Though it was not originally in Disney's 2019 lineup, fans of the 2014 Angelina Jolie fantasy-adventure film Maleficent will be getting a sequel this year.

The film shared a new poster to Twitter on Wednesday with the surprise news that the movie will hit theaters this fall.

In addition to Jolie in the title role, Elle Fanning will be returning as Aurora, and Michelle Pfeiffer will be joining the cast as Queen Ingrith. The film began production last spring.


Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on Oct. 18, 2019.

