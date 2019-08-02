Arts & Entertainment

A$AP Rocky temporarily freed from Swedish jail pending announcement of verdict

ASAP Rocky performs at Cyndi Lauper's 8th Annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert at the Beacon Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

STOCKHOLM -- A Swedish court has ruled that American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other U.S. suspects can be freed from detention until Aug. 14, when the verdict on their June 30 assault case will be announced.

It wasn't immediately clear from the decision Friday by Stockholm District Court whether the three suspects in a beating could leave the country.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in his closing comments that he was seeking a six-month sentence for the rapper, who himself had said earlier Friday that community service would be a proper punishment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkanye westrappermusic newsu.s. & worldswedenpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cop involved in Garner death suspended after judge recommends firing
Car drags police officer, crashes into house in NJ
Car loses control backing out of NJ driveway, crashes into home
Crews search for swimmer who went missing in the East River
New legislation aims to prevent hot car deaths amid Bronx tragedy
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
LIVE | R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
Show More
Bakery recalls Entenmann's Little Bites cookies sold in NY, NJ
3 charged in million-dollar fake vape scheme on Long Island
Bruce Springsteen's son becomes a firefighter
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Small plane makes emergency landing on Washington highway
More TOP STORIES News