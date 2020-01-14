Arts & Entertainment

Take a sneak peek at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- We're getting a sneak peak of the new Star Wars ride opening this Friday at Disneyland.

Disney guru Gregg Ziak rode the new "Rise of the Resistance" ride this past weekend and shared some video.

The theme park says the ride blurs the lines between fantasy and reality on a scale never seen before in a Disney attraction.

The attraction will take guests aboard a full-size transport shuttle before they are captured by a Star Destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will bring guests face-to-face with some fan-favorite "Star Wars" characters, including Resistance heroes Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn, as well as Kylo Ren and General Hux of the First Order.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened to much anticipation on May 31, 2019. The new land made history as the largest single-land expansion ever at the Disneyland Resort.

It officially opens Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countydisneylandstar wars
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UES fire injures 22 people, including firefighters, newborn
Man desecrates altar during mass
Man wanted in 3 random assaults in 45-minute span in NYC
What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?
Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
Show More
Tenant accused of fatally pushing landlord down stairs, family says
Teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend
Governor Cuomo visiting earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
More TOP STORIES News