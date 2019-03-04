celebrity babies

Tamron Hall pregnant with first child at 48

EMBED <>More Videos

Tamron Hall talks about new show coming to WCIU in Chicago.

LOS ANGELES -- Tamron Hall is having a baby and getting her own talk show.

The former NBC "Today" show anchor and host tweeted Monday that she's pregnant. She wrote that she was "in a safe place at 32 weeks" to share her joy.

Hall writes that she and husband Steven "are beyond excited."

Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International announced that the 48-year-old's syndicated talk show "Tamron Hall" will premiere Sept. 9. Executive producer Bill Geddie says Hall has the experience to "talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together."

Hall tweeted "when one door closes...another one opens."

Hall left NBC and MSNBC in 2017.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity babiesentertainmentbabypregnancyus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY BABIES
Carrie Underwood welcomes second son
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Serena Williams seeded 25th after Wimbledon rule change
Father's Day 2018: Sweet celebrity dad quotes
TOP STORIES
1 shot at Long Island IHOP, several suspects in custody
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Luke Perry dead at 52: Co-stars and more pay tribute
Bobcat machine plunges through overpass, hits truck; 3 injured
1 killed in crash on New Jersey Turnpike
VIDEO: Avalanche blankets Colo. interstate, cars nearly escape
Driver, good Samaritan rescued after car goes into NJ river
Show More
2 in custody after group beats homeless men sleeping on NYC street
AccuWeather: Snow melt before bitter blast
UPDATED: Snowfall totals around the Tri-State
Mayor defends decision to close NYC public schools due to storm
Plow truck skids off ledge and dangles into NJ river
More TOP STORIES News