Coronavirus News: 'Tamron Hall Show' back on air amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Talk show host Tamron Hall is back on the air for the first time since the widespread outbreak of the coronavirus.

"I can't tell you how happy I am to be back on air with all of you," said Hall.

She warned, however, the show wouldn't be "pretty or perfect," but that turned out to be part of its charm.

"My husband helped operate the camera," Hall said speaking from home. "And you may even hear 11-month-old baby Moses who is in the background. He's been helping in his own way too, and it's definitely a family affair."

The host gave her "Tam-Fam" aid and comfort to cope with the new reality during the spread of this virus.

"The is the new normal," she said, while noting that some members of her own family and her staff have been afflicted with COVID-19.

New content will start each weekday's episode focusing on what to know about the virus, and there will be visits from those affected like Fiona Lowenstein, who is 26 years old and now recovering.

Hall has also maintained a constant presence on Instagram Live.

She greets those trying to help us endure like Yale students Simone Policano and Liam Elkind, who started @invisiblehandsdeliver to deliver groceries to those in need during the pandemic. They have put together a group of more than 8,000 volunteers to help deliver to the elderly and other vulnerable people.

After throwing a spotlight on charity efforts, she announced her return to broadcast TV by giving her 859,000+ followers a look behind-the-scenes at preparations for her first show.

"There's my team they have been hard at work," she said.

New Executive Producer Candi Carter brings years of experience at "The View" to her job with Tamron Hall. Carter arrives just in time to face logistical challenges that would've been unthinkable when this show launched in September.

"We want to be that community that brings people together," Hall said.

