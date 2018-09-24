ABC PREMIERES

Tamron Hall talk show to air on the ABC Owned Television Stations

(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Starting next fall, Tamron Hall is hoping viewers will welcome her into their living rooms. The journalist will be hosting a talk show in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations.

"I'm the girl next door and you're my neighbor," Hall said in a promotion for the show. "We are all community."


Among her accolades, Hall is the recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in electronic journalism.

The ABC Owned Television Stations is a group of eight local ABC stations around the country, including this station.
