I’m thrilled to announce my partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations to launch my new @Disney and @ABCEntertainment talk show next fall! Here’s a sneak peek of what we’re cooking up for you all! pic.twitter.com/lOPJAJIWKS — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) September 24, 2018

Starting next fall, Tamron Hall is hoping viewers will welcome her into their living rooms. The journalist will be hosting a talk show in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations."I'm the girl next door and you're my neighbor," Hall said in a promotion for the show. "We are all community."Among her accolades, Hall is the recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in electronic journalism.