Arts & Entertainment

Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That '70s Show' co-star, dies at 65

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Actress Tanya Roberts, a one-time Bond girl who appeared in "That '70s Show" and several cult-classic films, has died. She was 65.

Over a three-decade career, Roberts made numerous appearances in film and television, first coming to prominence in 1980 on the final season of "Charlie's Angels."

She would later join the select group of Bond girls in 1985 as geologist Stacey Sutton in "A View to a Kill," the final film with Roger Moore as 007.

Other career highlights included the role of Midge Pinciotti in "That '70s Show" and cult-classic films such as "The Beastmaster" and "Sheena: Queen of the Jungle."

Roberts had been hospitalized since Dec. 24 after collapsing while walking her dogs, according to her publicist, Mike Pingel. Her cause of death has not been released, but it was not related to COVID-19, Pingel said.

Born in New York as Victoria Leigh Blum, she married screenwriter Barry Roberts in the 1970s and they moved to Los Angeles to pursue their Hollywood careers. They remained married until Barry Roberts died in 2006. The couple had no children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countycelebrity deathsobituaryhollywood wrap
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY clinic & private practice health care workers receive COVID vaccine
NJ hospital workers set to receive 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine
Man in custody after wild spree with tree branch
UFO sighting prompts alert to FAA
UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' him votes
UK ramps up inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Show More
COVID Live Updates: Moderna may double supply with half doses of vaccine
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun
79-year-old killed, child injured in Brooklyn machete attack
Bus driver injured after man randomly attacks her, smashes bus windows
Giants miss playoffs after Washington clinches NFC East
More TOP STORIES News