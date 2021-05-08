Tawny Kitaen, model-actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies at 59

Kitaen was also known for her high-profile and volatile marriages to Whitesnake singer David Coverdale, who she famously appeared alongside in the "Here I Go Again" video, and former Angels pitcher Chuck Finley.
"When I stare at you, it's because I want to know what you're thinking," she wrote in her most recent Facebook post, which was published Friday and included a selfie. "And I want to know what you're thinking, it's because I care about you. Let me know."
The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.
