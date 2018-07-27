ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift donates tickets to mourning police department

Taylor Swift is helping ease the pain of a Massachusetts city mourning the recent loss of a police officer.

WEYMOUTH, Massachusetts --
Taylor Swift is helping ease the pain of a Massachusetts city mourning the recent loss of a police officer.

Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund tells The Patriot Ledger that Swift donated "a significant number of tickets" to the town for her shows this weekend in Foxborough, which were distributed among city police officers.

Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna was shot and killed while investigating a car crash July 15. The same person is also suspected of killing bystander Vera Adams.

Hedlund says there were enough to send "every police officer, firefighter and extended family to the concert, and then some." The extras were passed on to other nearby police departments.

Hedlund thanked Swift for the gesture on behalf of the town.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttaylor swiftpolice officer killedMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The National Dance Institute
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The National Dance Institute
Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
All clear given after suspicious packages found at Trump Tower
NYC Weather: Severe storms cause damage across area
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in crash speaks out
Mets trade Asdrubal Cabrera to Phillies, get minor league pitcher in return
NYC murder suspect arrested while allegedly raping woman
Exclusive: Video shows carjacking with 2 kids in vehicle
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Show More
Report: Allegations of sexual misconduct against CEO of CBS
Man questioned after shocking Brooklyn road rage fight
NJ man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
Woman's body found among trash pile in New Rochelle driveway
Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver gets 7 years for corruption
More News