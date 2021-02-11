Taylor Swift to drop newly recorded 'Love Story' at midnight; New version of 'Fearless' coming soon

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift has a surprise for the world -- again.The 10-time Grammy winner is dropping a new re-recorded version of her song "Love Story" at midnight Friday eastern time.She also told "Good Morning America" Thursday that she has re-recorded her entire "Fearless" album. The new re-recorded version has 26 songs on it because she is including "from the vault songs" that almost made the original album but didn't.That album will be coming out "soon," she said."I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it," Swift explained. "The full picture."The pop star is getting a reputation for keeping (and later spilling) secrets.Swift dropped two surprise albums in 2020: "Folklore" in July and its "sister record" "Evermore" in December. She's also managed to keep her four-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn on the down-low.