Taylor Swift's newest music video, 'You Need to Calm Down,' premieres on 'GMA'

The superstar released the video for the second single for her upcoming album on "Good Morning America" on Monday.
The song calls out those who attack the LGBTQ community.
Over the weekend, Swift made a surprise appearance at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City, singing her hit "Shake It Off" alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The "Modern Family" star was hosting a Pride Month event at the bar, which is a national monument for gay rights. Ferguson also appeared in the new music video.
The music video for "Me," the first single, was colorful and upbeat. Her seventh album, "Lover," will be released Aug. 23.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.