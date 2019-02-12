Tech events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Maintain NY DFS Compliance with Microsoft Secure Modern Work Space
Stop by this interactive workshop to learn more about security technologies and IT infrastructure. The class will teach participants how to leverage cyber security applications in Microsoft Office 365, Windows 10 and EMA. The lesson will also touch on multi-factor authentication, encryption, risk assessment and more.
When: Wednesday, February 13, 12-2 p.m.
Where: Microsoft Headquarters, 11 Times Square
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Love in the Age of Technology: Panel
Join Lane Moore, a best-selling author, comedian and actor, as she moderates a panel of dating app developers. The conversation will touch on topics of data usage, insider stories and dating profile must-haves. Drinks and snacks will be provided.
When: Wednesday, February 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: WeWork, 81 Prospect St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
FabLab Open House!
The NYDesigns FabLab, a prototype creation facility, will be hosting an open house this Wednesday. The event includes 3D printing and laser demonstrations. Creators of all kinds are welcome to attend.
The venue will also be offering a 50 percent discount membership to those who attend.
When: Wednesday, February 13, 7-9 p.m.
Where: NYDesigns, 29-10 Thomson Ave., Floor 9.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets