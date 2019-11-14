Arts & Entertainment

Teresa Giudice speaks out on Good Morning America about husband Joe

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- In an ABC News exclusive, Teresa Giudice is talking for the first time about reuniting overseas with her husband Joe, who was deported.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke with Paula Faris for Thursday morning's edition of Good Morning America.

"Is he at peace, does Joe seem like he's at peace?" Paula asked.

"He said he cried, after we left he cried the whole day, he said. Just missing his daughters, he said he was so sad," said Teresa.

The couple has four daughters. They vacationed together in Italy.

Though Joe Giudice opposes his deportation, he asked a court to allow him to relocate to Italy during the fight.

Giudice and Teresa pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence first and was released in December 2015.

Joe Giudice has been held by immigration officials since he completed his 41-month prison term. A judge ruled that he would be deported upon completion of his sentence.

Giudice has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn't aware he wasn't an American citizen.

You can the entire interview Thursday morning on Good Morning America beginning at 7 a.m.

