ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Terrorism concerns arise as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nuptials near

EMBED </>More Videos

As the Royal Wedding gets closer, concerns arise over possible terrorist attacks that could happen.

By David Ono
LONDON --
As the Royal Wedding gets closer, concerns arise over possible terrorist attacks that could happen.

Five terrorist attacks plagued London, making 2017 a brutal year for the city. Just outside the castle in Windsor, there are constant reminders of heavy security as armed officers and bomb sniffing dogs patrol the area.

"Since 2016, there have now been 45 separate attacks across several European countries," said Andrew Parker, MI5 director general.

MI5, Britain's counterintelligence and security agency, said it has stopped a number of terror plots.

"In the UK alone since the Westminster attack in March last year, with the police we've thwarted a further 12 Islamist terror plots. Twelve occasions where we have good reason to believe a terrorist attack would otherwise have taken place in our country. That brings the total number of disrupted attacks in the UK since 2013 to 25," Parker said.

As many as 100,000 people could line streets outside of the castle on Saturday, with road closures, police barriers, license plate recognition systems and snipers just being part of the event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsafetyterror threatterrorismterror attacklondonMeghan Markleprince harryRoyal Weddingu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and dump truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News