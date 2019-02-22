The 2019 Oscars Greenroom takes you under the sea

Just steps from the stage is an elegant place deep inside the Dolby Theater where the stars wait before they appear on the 91st Academy Awards.The stage is just steps away and while presenters wait there, they can snack on cheese, relax or look at the past Oscar triumphs -- before they face millions of people.The theme is different every year and on Sunday, it's a voyage to the bottom of the sea.It's in honor of Rolex's Perpetual Planet campaign aimed at safeguarding the environment.